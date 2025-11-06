Strabane stand to be named after renowned local footballer

THE family of Danny ‘Bomber’ Rouse has expressed their pride and gratitude after it was confirmed that a seated stand at Melvin Arena will be renamed in the legendary local footballer’s honour.

The proposal, championed by local councillor Raymond Barr, was formally approved by the council in September, though no date has yet been announced for the official naming ceremony.

Danny Jr, now living in Saffron Walden, described the moment as ‘wonderful’ and a fitting tribute to his father.

He said, “It’s wonderful to have this honour bestowed upon Dad, a true footballing man in every sense, having been an instrumental part of football teams on both sides of the border as player and manager and shepherded through some of Strabane’s most talented players.

“This honour shows just how well Dad was thought of by people in Strabane. Mum, myself and my sister couldn’t be prouder.”

‘Bomber’ Rouse’s football career began at just 16 with St Joseph’s Boys Club, and he even had trials with English side Millwall. He later spent seven years at Derry City before moving to Sligo Rovers.

Known for his journeyman career, he also played for clubs in Donegal, Strabane FC and Omagh Town, eventually managing both Strabane and Omagh teams.

Internationally, he represented Northern Ireland at the U-16 level.

Danny Jr fondly recalls one particular story from his father’s playing days.

He said, “I remember one day Dad was telling me about an international game that he played in against Scotland. Scotland won the game 4-3 and Dad had scored all three of NI’s goals. In his typical nonchalant way, he said, ‘Aye I scored three and some young fella called Dalglish scored four for Scotland. I said ‘Kenny Dalglish?’ and dad says, ‘Aye that’s the fella’ and just went on talking as if he wasn’t talking about the great Kenny Dalglish!”

Cllr Barr, who first proposed the idea four years ago, called the decision a ‘fitting tribute’.

“I am delighted it has finally been ratified,” he said.

“I feel this a fitting tribute to Danny… He won international caps at schoolboy, boys club and youth level.

“Danny was a larger-than-life character who gained legendary status in Strabane long before his untimely passing on August 20, 2010. He had a huge influence on the footballing paths of many Strabane youths who looked up to him.

“I remember as a youth going to the Brandywell and feeling a surge of pride when this Strabane man took to the field for Derry City. While his association with many clubs outside of Strabane gave him a standing beyond local level, ‘Bomber’ has no doubt left an enduring legacy in his hometown.”

Cllr Barr added, “I have no doubt this recognition by council will be a great source of pride for Danny’s wife Eileen and her family and I thank council for this recognition of one of Strabane’s most famous sons.”