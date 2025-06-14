Strabane students all business after winning top award

A GROUP of entrepreneurial students from Strabane Academy are celebrating after being crowned regional winners of the prestigious King’s Trust Enterprise Challenge.

Seven Year 10 pupils competed against schools from across the North as part of the Academy’s ‘Community of Lifesavers Programme,’ led by teacher Mrs Olivia Crosbie. Their task? To develop a viable social enterprise idea – and the result was both practical and potentially life-saving.

The students designed a ‘chain of survival’ keyring, clearly outlining the steps needed to respond if someone collapses and falls unconscious, with the aim of helping bystanders take immediate life-saving action.

As Mrs Crosbie explained, “The pupils decided upon a social enterprise idea that would benefit the school and the community. It became apparent to the pupils that, although we have Automated External Defibrillator (AED) in the school, once the school is locked up, none are accessible except for across a busy road and, as we know, in an emergency time is of the essence.

“This prompted the pupils to get their heads together and they decided upon a keyring with what is called ‘the chain of survival’ engraved onto it – a step-by-step guide on how to respond in an emergency in order to save a life. Its other purpose is to act as a timely reminder that we all play a vital link in helping others.”

Armed with their pitch, the students travelled to Belfast to present their idea to a panel of three judges and an audience of 60, who were ready with questions.

Impressing the panel with their concept and delivery, the team emerged as deserving winners – securing £500 to bring their idea to life.

With the funding, the students began producing the keyrings and selling them within the school to raise funds for a community AED, to be installed outside the school gates – accessible 24/7. The initiative is just one of many student-led fundraising efforts, including ice pop sales, a sponsored walk/fun run, and an upcoming bun sale later this month.

Mrs Crosbie added, “We’re over the moon to have won the prize and hope to make the AED a reality soon.”