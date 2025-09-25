Strabane support for Irish language protest in Dublin

THE principal of Gaelscoil Uí Dhochartaigh in Strabane has called for people to keep “working and advocating for the resources with our school and in the community” following a protest march on Irish language underfunding.

Máire Ní Dhochartaigh was part of a group of 45 Irish speakers and activists from Strabane and Omagh who travelled to Dublin last weekend to join thousands of their fellow gaelgeoirs in the largest national protest ever seen in the capital calling for greater funding and equality for the Irish language and the Gaeltacht.

The demonstration, named CEARTA, was the first of its kind in Dublin in over a decade and was estimated to have drawn more than 30,000 people onto the streets.

She commented, “The march was a wonderful, peaceful and powerful day, celebrating culture identity and community, to call for a change in funding and equality for our native language. The march and the amount of people who turned up show just how frustrated we are at how the language has been treated. We have the Language and Identity Act here in the North but it has yet to be fully implemented and, in the 26 counties, there is still a very small state expenditure given over to Irish language, housing and the Gaeltacht. The turnout is a very clear indication that enough is enough.”

Máire continued, “Over the years, Irish language activists have worked tirelessly for the Irish language and education in Strabane and the march resonated with me deeply. It showed that our efforts are part of an island-wide movement looking for change and enforced the local pride felt in Strabane for the language.

“Irish in Strabane is doing well although I admit it can always be doing better. Nevertheless, we have the largest intake ever of pupils to the Gaelscoil and Naiscoil this year, the Pairc Run Abu is thriving and Irish language classes in Sion have also seen their biggest intake of newcomers looking to learn.”

Cllr Antaine Ó Fearghail added, “I was proud to march with so many others, many from the Strabane district in Dublin. What was even more heartwarming was the amount of young activists showing their grá for our native language and demanding rights.

“The protest was an exuberant and joyful celebration of our language and culture. People were there to demand that the Irish government implement policy changes that will protect and enhance the lives of Irish speakers and of the Gaeltacht communities.”