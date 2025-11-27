Strabane talk tonight about local connection to Davy Crockett

THE Strabane History Society continues its autumn season this evening (Thursday), with a talk delving into the surprising local connections of one of America’s most iconic frontiersmen – Davy Crockett.

The event begins at 7.30pm in The Music Rooms on John Wesley Street, located near the back gate of the Post Office.

Guest speaker Belinda Mahaffy will present ‘David Crockett: The Man Behind the Legend,’ exploring the life of the famed pioneer, soldier, and folk hero, whose ancestry stretches far beyond the American frontier.

Although Crockett is widely known for his exploits in Tennessee and his role at the Alamo, his family roots can be traced back much closer to home, with ancestors from Castlederg and Manorcunningham.

Mahaffy’s talk promises a blend of history, myth-busting, and regional heritage, shining a spotlight on how a global legend can have unexpectedly local origins.

All are welcome to attend.