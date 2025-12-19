Strabane teacher honoured for her commitment to students

A Strabane music teacher has been named a ‘Christmas Star’ for her commitment to her pupils.

Strabane Business Improvement District (BID) launched the ‘Christmas Star’ competition to celebrate the dedication and impact of local teachers and classroom assistants across the Strabane area.

The competition asked pupils within a five-mile radius of Strabane town centre, across both primary and secondary schools, to nominate a teacher or classroom assistant who has made a truly special difference in their lives.

The purpose of the initiative was to ‘shine a light on those special people who make a difference’ in the classroom and beyond.

The inaugural winner of the competition was Mrs. Marie Strawbridge, a music teacher at Holy Cross College.

Mrs. Strawbridge’s dedication resonated deeply with the students, commanding an impressive 32% of the total votes cast.

As a reward for her outstanding commitment, she has received a £150 Strabane Gift Card, encouraging her to spend the prize locally and support businesses within the BID area.

Kieran Kennedy, Chair of Strabane BID, welcomed the overwhelming participation and spoke highly of the competition’s success.

“The ‘Christmas Star’ competition has been a wonderful way to pause and acknowledge the unsung heroes in our community our teachers and classroom assistants.

“They invest so much into the future of our young people, and it’s important we celebrate their immense contribution.

“The strong support for Mrs. Strawbridge and all the nominees shows the high esteem in which our local educators are held. Congratulations to Mrs. Strawbridge. We are delighted to recognise her as our community’s well-deserved Christmas Star.”