STRABANE: Three drink drivers detected within 24 hours

Police in Strabane have said that within the space of 24 hours their Neighbourhood Policing Team detected three drink drivers.

A PSNI spokesperson said, “In the space of 24 hours, there were three detections for drink-driving related offences in the Strabane area.

“We urge drivers to NEVER EVER drink and drive. Just one drink can impair decision making. Just one drink can cause a collision. Just one drink could kill. It’s not worth the risk.

“We all share the roads. This means we all share the responsibility for road safety.”