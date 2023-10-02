STRABANE: Three drink drivers detected within 24 hours

Police in Strabane have said that within the space of 24 hours their Neighbourhood Policing Team detected three drink drivers.
A PSNI spokesperson said, “In the space of 24 hours, there were three detections for drink-driving related offences in the Strabane area.
“We urge drivers to NEVER EVER drink and drive. Just one drink can impair decision making. Just one drink can cause a collision. Just one drink could kill. It’s not worth the risk.
“We all share the roads. This means we all share the responsibility for road safety.”
