Council backs Strabane’s bid to become UK’s first Town of Culture

STRABANE could soon find itself on the national cultural stage after being identified as a potential contender for the inaugural UK Town of Culture title in 2028.

A report presented to councillors this week revealed that the town is being considered as the City and District’s entry for the new UK-wide competition, which could bring millions of pounds in investment and a year-long programme of cultural events.

The initiative was launched in January by the UK Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, Lisa Nandy. Towns interested in taking part must register their interest by the end of this month, with the strongest candidates later shortlisted to develop full applications.

Shortlisted towns will receive £60,000 to prepare a final bid, with three winners eventually chosen.

The overall winner will receive £3 million to deliver a year-long programme celebrating culture across a range of artistic and community mediums.

Council officers briefed members of the Business and Culture Committee on Tuesday about the opportunity.

“The opportunity in this competition is great and the obvious entry in the City and District is Strabane town which has the opportunity to emulate the success of the City in the inaugural City of Culture competition in the Town of Culture competition,” a report to committee members stated.

Councillors gave their support for the bid at the meeting.

Major boost

News that Strabane could be put forward for the title was welcomed by independent councillor Raymond Barr, who said the accolade could provide a major boost for the town.

Cllr Barr remarked, “This is very good news that Strabane is being mooted as a potential Town of Culture and anything which benefits the town in this way must be welcomed.

“Given Strabane’s very significant cultural and historical heritage, being named as UK Town of Culture would provide a massive positive impact and a potential springboard for further benefits to the town beyond the year.

“We saw the positivity Derry received following their year as City of Culture in 2013 and, if Strabane was to benefit from even a fraction of similar positivity, it would be absolutely tremendous.”

A spokesperson for council confirmed that members of its Business and Culture Committee have given their approval for officers to progress with work on an Expression of Interest for the competition.