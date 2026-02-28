Strabane gears up to celebrate 20th anniversary of parade

A vibrant programme of events has been planned to mark the 20th anniversary of Strabane’s St Patrick’s Day Parade.

On March 17, as the parade makes its way towards the town, those gathering along the route can enjoy light entertainment and family-friendly activities.

In Abercorn Square, live music will be provided by local duo Misty Days, along with face painting and arts and crafts in the pagoda to entertain the crowds while they wait for the parade to arrive.

The highlight of the celebrations will once again be the town’s renowned parade, featuring participants from local schools, sports clubs, community organisations, bands and performance groups — with a few surprises promised along the route.

Schools taking part in this milestone year include St Catherine’s Primary School, Holy Cross College and Gaelscoil Uí Dhochartaigh.

Community groups joining the procession include Lisnafin Ardnalee Trust CCDA, Sion Swifts FC, Sigersons GAA, Browne-McGranaghan Academy of Irish Dance, Emma Coulter School of Irish Dance, Much Ado Performing Arts Academy, Class Act Theatre Group, Encore PAA and many more amazing local groups who will help make this year’s parade extra special.

Adding extra flair to this year’s festivities, Streetwise Community Circus has been working closely with local schoolchildren in the lead-up to the parade. More than 120 children will participate, each carrying specially created props. Participants have been learning circus skills such as juggling and stilt walking, while also exploring prop design, costume creation and banner-making to ensure a colourful and confident display on parade day.

Following the parade, celebrations will continue across the town centre, with many local bars hosting live music from early afternoon into the evening.

Encouraging residents and visitors alike to join the festivities, the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Ruairí McHugh, said Strabane has a proud tradition of hosting lively and entertaining St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

“It’s been a long, cold winter and I think we are all ready to welcome the warmer, brighter days of spring. What better way to greet the new season than with the town’s 20th anniversary St Patrick’s Day Parade – full of fun, colour, music and dance.”

This year’s parade will depart from Holy Cross College at 2pm, travelling along Melmount Road, Bridge Street and Market Street, passing Abercorn Square and continuing along Railway Road before concluding at Dock Street.