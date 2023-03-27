Strabane trio released following attempted murder arrests

Three people arrested by the PSNI in connection with the attempted murder of two police officers in Strabane on Thursday, November 17, 2022, have been released.
A 25-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man arrested in connection with the attempted murder of two police officers in Strabane on Thursday, November 17, 2022, have been released unconditionally.
A 27-year-old woman also arrested has been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.
Police stated that the investigation continues.
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)