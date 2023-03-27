Strabane trio released following attempted murder arrests

Three people arrested by the PSNI in connection with the attempted murder of two police officers in Strabane on Thursday, November 17, 2022, have been released.

A 25-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man arrested in connection with the attempted murder of two police officers in Strabane on Thursday, November 17, 2022, have been released unconditionally.

A 27-year-old woman also arrested has been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.

Police stated that the investigation continues.