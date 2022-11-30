Strabane woman admits making dozens of nuisance calls to PSNI

A STRABANE woman who made dozens of nuisance calls to the PSNI’s non-emergency number over a three-month period has been put on probation for a year.

Donna Marie McCauley (42), of Ballycolman Estate, pleaded guilty to persistent improper use of a public electronic communications network for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety on dates between March 1 and June 13, 2022.

Strabane Magistrates Court heard that police had received a number of calls to the PSNI 101 non-emergency number from the defendant’s mobile number.

Advertisement

A total of 45 separate calls were made, the court heard. Among the defendant’s claims, she alleged masked man were calling at her door and there were youths outside her property.

But it was noted that she was intoxicated when making these calls. Police officers tasked to check out her claims were unable to uncover suspects or independent witnesses.

During a subsequent police interview, McCauley made admissions to some of the calls.

Defending solicitor, John Fahy, told the court that his client suffered from mental health issues.

Mr Fahy acknowledged that the court would be concerned by the two previous entries on her record.

But he urged the judge to give the mother-of-two credit for the way in which she had dealt with the case.

District judge Alana McSorley took into account the defendant’s guilty plea.

Advertisement

The judge observed that a positive pre-sentence report had been prepared in the case.

Ms McSorley imposed a 12-month Probation Order on McCauley.