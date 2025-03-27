Strabane woman Deirdre Harkin was ‘one of life’s true characters’

COMMUNITIES in Strabane are mourning the passing of ‘one of life’s true characters’ Deirdre Harkin, who died at her home on Tuesday.

A Head of the Town woman through and through, Ms Harkin was deeply loved by her family, friends, and the wider community, all of whom are struggling to come to terms with her loss.

Her funeral took place today at the Church of the Immaculate Conception at 12 noon, followed by interment in Strabane Cemetery.

The local Head of the Town Memories and News Facebook page summed up the sadness felt by the community.

“Shock and sadness as the news of our dear friend’s passing came today,” a spokesperson said. “I’m sure many words will be said over the coming weeks about how big an impact a smile, laugh or a kind word from Deirdre Harkin had on people’s lives. A Head of the Town woman through and through, she will be sadly missed.”

Local Sinn Féin councillor Brian Barney Harte also expressed his sorrow at losing a lifelong friend.

“I was shocked to hear the news this morning on the passing of Deirdre Harkin, someone who I have been friends with since our teenage years. Deirdre was one of life’s true characters, always guaranteed a laugh and bit of craic.”

Ms Harkin was not just a friend to many but also a dedicated activist and lifelong republican. Strabane Sinn Féin paid tribute to her commitment to her beliefs and her love for her town:

“Like many homes in Strabane today, our hearts are low after hearing the almost unbelievable news that our great friend Deirdre Harkin has passed away at such a relatively young age. A lifelong republican, Deirdre was a mainstay of many parades and protests since her mid-teens. She helped out in many forms of activism over five decades and was a loyal and proud supporter of Sinn Féin right up until her untimely death…

“Deirdre was first and foremost a lovely kind-hearted soul who just wanted the best for her community, of which she was fiercely proud. She loved to laugh, and her loss will be felt far beyond the confines of Strabane and Tyrone.”