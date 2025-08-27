Strabane’s Alley Theatre to close for six months

STRABANE’S Alley Theatre is to close for up to six months, with all scheduled performances, workshops, and events having to be postponed or cancelled – or relocated to another venue.

The closure next month follows the discovery of a substantial water leak at the town centre theatre, prompting urgent remedial works.

In a statement, Derry City and Strabane District Council said, “This temporary closure is necessary to allow for extensive repair and restoration works…

“Following detailed assessments by council’s property teams, and an additional external report, urgent remedial works have been identified. These will include a significant drying-out period as well as physical repairs.”

The council acknowledged the impact on the community, adding, “While this closure is regrettable, council is working closely with partners to minimise disruption and ensure services can continue to be supported during this period.”

West Tyrone MLA Maolíosa McHugh described the news as disappointing but necessary. He said, “While this closure is regrettable, it is necessary from a public health and safety standpoint that the extent of the damage caused by the water leak is fully evaluated.”

He also expressed hope that “new arrangements can be made for artists and musicians alike to perform elsewhere so the wider community in Strabane can continue to enjoy local entertainment.”

He concluded, “Please note, the temporary shutdown of the Alley Theatre is just that, temporary. Derry and Strabane council will continue to provide updates on the reopening of the venue, which we all hope, is as soon as possible.”