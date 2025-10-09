Strabane’s Sarah chosen as Woman of the Year

THERE were scenes of joy and pride in Strabane this week as local woman Sarah Harrison (née Morrison) was crowned Lorraine Kelly’s Woman of the Year 2025 live on national television.

Friends, family, and former neighbours gathered around screens across town to watch the emotional moment unfold – a Strabane native taking centre stage on ITV’s Lorraine for an honour that celebrates women who have made an outstanding difference through strength, compassion, and vision.

Sarah, who now lives in the North East of England with her husband and children, received the prestigious accolade for her work as founder of the charity Sarah’s Star, which supports people living with incurable illness and their families.

Her sister Joanne Dunn, who nominated her for the award, described Sarah as “a force for good who has turned immense personal adversity into a movement of kindness.”

The organisation was born out of Sarah’s own personal journey, after she was diagnosed with incurable breast cancer in 2019. Instead of retreating, she turned her experience into a mission to help others, building a compassionate community that offers holistic therapies, bereavement counselling, and safe spaces for healing and reflection.

Speaking after Monday’s excitement, Sarah admitted she’s “still in shock,” but also “deeply honoured” by the recognition.

“I’m deeply honoured and truly humbled to receive this award. Sarah’s Star was born from a very personal journey, but it’s become something so much bigger – a community of kindness, understanding, and hope. This recognition isn’t just for me, it’s for everyone who has supported Sarah’s Star – our volunteers, donors, and friends – who keep its light shining for others.”

Although she’s based across the water, Sarah has never lost touch with her Strabane roots. Last November, she brought her inspiring ‘death café’ concept to the Alley Theatre, creating an open and welcoming space for people affected by terminal illness to talk freely about death, dying, and living well in the time they have.

Through her ‘Living Matters’ podcast and in-person cafés, Sarah continues to encourage open, healing conversations on both sides of the Irish Sea.

Chair of Sarah’s Star, Liam Milligan, praised her remarkable determination, saying, “Since Sarah’s diagnosis her vision and energy to develop support through Sarah’s Star has been truly inspiring. Her determination and resilience have been remarkable and I know of no one more deserving of this recognition.”

Sarah will join Lorraine Kelly on the ITV show this coming Monday to share more of her incredible journey and the growing impact of Sarah’s Star.