Strathroy woman laid to rest on her 69th wedding anniversary

STRATHROY woman, Maura Arundell (née Shannon), whose funeral took place on the 69th anniversary of her wedding to Barry in 1956, enjoyed giving two words of very valuable lifetime advice to family members or friends.

The 92 year-old often encouraged people to ‘watch your company and say your prayers’.

It was, according to the celebrant at her Funeral Mass in Christ the King Church, Fr Kevin McElhennon, clear and steady advice which reflected how faith was a constant in her life.

She was pre-deceased by her husband, Barry, at a young age and was said to have journeyed through her life with dignity and integrity.

Mourners at the funeral, who included her children, 24 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, heard how she had lived in Strathroy for 43 years and was a ‘rock of the community’.

“Maura was in many ways everyone’s granny. She was respected and highly thought of. She had kindness in abundance and loyalty was the mark of her life. She was always here and always dependable,” Fr McElhennon said.

“Her faith was not occasional. It was the foundation of who she was. She never missed Mass, and loved the life of the parish. Maura only became unable to come to Mass here when illness prevented her.”

Born in Tattykeel to Patrick and Bridget Shannon, Mrs Arundell also had a great love of Donegal, the county of her mother’s birth. Sand from her favourite beach, and a Daniel O’Donnell CD, were among the items brought up as mementos of her life at the start of Mass.

Maura was said to have lived a full life, and her words of advice included encouraging people to ‘stay close to each other and to God’.

Fr McElhennon said that she was very much a modern grandmother, who loved to party with her children and grandchildren. She was interested in fashion, and included in her collection were a large number of handbags.

“In the journey of life through marriage and widowhood, she was at the centre of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren’s lives. She loved all of you and was delighted in your progress,” he added.

“Although there is sorrow at her passing, an empty chair at the table and the house will not be the same without her, there is also a sense of gratitude for the blessing that she gave and was to everyone.”