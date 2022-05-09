Street fight suspects taken to hospital for head injuries

TWO men who suffered head injuries in an early morning street fight in Sion Mills, were arrested before being taken to hospital for treatment.

The PSNI were called out to the north Tyrone village after they received a report of a fight at 7.20am.

A police spokesperson revealed a woman was also arrested at the scene for an alleged attack on officers.

“Officers responded and attended the scene where they located two men who had both sustained head injuries. Both men, who are aged in their twenties, were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and taken to hospital for treatment,” said the police spokesperson.

“While at the scene, police also arrested a woman aged in her twenties, on suspicion of disorderly behaviour. She was further arrested on suspicion of two counts of assault on police and is in custody at this time.” Appealing for information, Detective Inspector Finlay said, “An investigation is underway, and we’ve been in the area making enquiries in relation to this incident. I am appealing to anyone who witnessed what happened, or captured it on their mobile phone or dash cam, to get in touch.”

The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 262 of 06/02/22. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk

/makeareport.”