Strikes to force school closures on Wednesday

Teachers across Tyrone are expected to strike this Wednesday, resulting in a swath of school closures.

Parents were previously alerted to the closures when they received letters and texts to confirm – with an expectation that a large majority of teachers will stage walk-outs.

Last week the National Education Union (NEU) announced that its members would be going on

strike along with colleagues from other teaching unions.

Advertisement

The NASUWT, the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) and the Ulster Teachers’ Union (UTU) also confirmed the industrial action.

Teachers have yet to see an uplift in pay since April 2022 and the decision to strike comes after months of negotiations with the Department of Education over issues such as pay, workload, and funding for

schools.

The unions previously rejected a pay offer from employers in February last year.

Mark Langhammer (NEU Regional Secretary) said, “Our members have been left with no choice but to take this action.

“No meaningful progress has been made and inflation remains rampant.

“The schools’ budget has been lacerated with shocking cuts to Happy Healthy Minds, the Engage Programme and Free School Meal holiday payments. Teachers and parents are left to ‘make do and mend’ whilst the Chancellor’s budget provides a £4bn tax giveaway to benefit the wealthiest people in the

UK.

“Our members have had enough.”

Advertisement

A single rally has been organised by the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU) in Belfast at 1pm on Wednesday in front of Belfast City Hall.

The strike will involve teachers from primary, post-primary and special schools.