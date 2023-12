THE Met Office have announced a weather warning for strong winds in some areas of Tyrone tomorrow.

Injuries or danger to life due to large waves in coastal areas or flying debris, travel delays, road closures, power cuts, fallen trees, and damage to buildings are a possibility.

A Met Office spokesperson said that

road users are asked to pay attention to any road signs and temporary arrangements put in place during severe weather.

Longer journey times or cancellations are possible as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected, with the chance that some roads and bridges could close.

High-sided vehicles are most affected by windy weather, but strong gusts can also blow a car, cyclist, motorcyclist or horse rider off course. This can happen on open stretches of road exposed to strong cross winds, or when passing bridges or gaps in the hedges.

In very windy weather a vehicle may be affected by turbulence created by large vehicles. Motorcyclists are particularly affected, so keep well back from them when they are overtaking a high-sided vehicle.

Motorists are also advised to drive with care due to possible wind-blown debris.

You can find out more about weather warnings on the Met Office website(external link opens in a new window / tab).