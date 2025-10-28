BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Advertisement

Students get to consider careers at Omagh exhibition

  • 28 October 2025
Students get to consider careers at Omagh exhibition
Jonathan Holland, from Ulster University, with students from Omagh Academy at the Strule Shared Education Campus ‘Careers West’ event, held at Omagh Leisure Complex.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 28 October 2025
Less than a minute

YOUNG people from across Omagh and beyond had the opportunity to explore future career paths at a Careers West exhibition at the Omagh Leisure Complex.

Organised by the Strule Shared Education Campus as part of Good Relations Week and Shared Education Day, the event aimed to help post-primary pupils make informed decisions about their learning and career journeys.

Attendees were able to engage directly with a wide range of employers, agencies, and statutory bodies, gaining valuable insights into the skills, qualifications, and experience required across various professions.

Advertisement
John Johnston and Michael Spiers from JD Engineering with students from Omagh High School at the Careers West event in Omagh Leisure Complex. Photos: Michael Cullen

The Careers West event reflected the core values of the Strule Shared Education Campus – promoting collaboration, inclusion, and opportunity – by bringing together diverse organisations and young people in a shared space for learning and aspiration.

Education Minister Paul Givan described the exhibition as a ‘unique opportunity’ for young people to meet real employers and explore the many career paths available to them in the west of Northern Ireland.

Related posts:

Unique festival to begin this evening within Omagh church Omagh has highest rate of school absence prosecutions in North Darker days at heart of safety project at Omagh school

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

error code: 522