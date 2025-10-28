Students get to consider careers at Omagh exhibition

YOUNG people from across Omagh and beyond had the opportunity to explore future career paths at a Careers West exhibition at the Omagh Leisure Complex.

Organised by the Strule Shared Education Campus as part of Good Relations Week and Shared Education Day, the event aimed to help post-primary pupils make informed decisions about their learning and career journeys.

Attendees were able to engage directly with a wide range of employers, agencies, and statutory bodies, gaining valuable insights into the skills, qualifications, and experience required across various professions.

The Careers West event reflected the core values of the Strule Shared Education Campus – promoting collaboration, inclusion, and opportunity – by bringing together diverse organisations and young people in a shared space for learning and aspiration.

Education Minister Paul Givan described the exhibition as a ‘unique opportunity’ for young people to meet real employers and explore the many career paths available to them in the west of Northern Ireland.