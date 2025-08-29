BROUGHT TO YOU BY
  • 29 August 2025
Success for Tyrone farmers at Clogher Valley competition
Judge Declan Robinson is pictured with Russell Smyton and Gary Beacom’s Reserve Champion lambs, alongside sponsors Chris Johnston and Matthew Wilson.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 29 August 2025
SHEEP breeders from Tyrone and neighbouring Fermanagh were celebrating their success at Clogher Valley Livestock Mart recently, picking up top honours in the Beltex-sired Fat Lamb Show and Sale.

Hosted by the Irish Beltex Sheep Breeder Club, the competition had a total prize fund of over £600, and was judged by Declan Robinson.

The overall champion on the day was Brookeborough farmer Russell Smyton, with his first place lambs over 21.1kg, which achieved £178 per head (23.5kg).

The reserve champion title went to Fivemiletown’s Gary Beacom with his first-placed lambs below 21.1kg making £170 each (21kg).

On the whole Beltex-sired lambs attracted a premium, on average achieving ten to twelve pounds more per lamb on the night, with buyers eager for more.

Beltex Sheep Society chairman and event organiser, Kenny Preston, said the quality of the entries, and the prices, showed the high standards of the breeders.

“The success of the Beltex-sired competition and the prices they achieved speaks volumes about the breed’s superior muscle definition, carcass quality and the hard work behind the breeding,” he said.

“On behalf of the Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club, I would like to thank and acknowledge the event sponsors, Boyd Feeds, Matthew Wilson Sheep Shearing & Plunge Dipping, and C Johnston Farms Ltd.”

