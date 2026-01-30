Dungannon man’s death caused by heart attack in lough

A HEART attack caused by a toxic substance formed from alcohol and drugs led to the drowning of a young Dungannon man, an inquest has heard.

An inquest into the death of 21-year-old Fiachra Ó Faoláin was held at Omagh Courthouse yesterday. Mr Ó Faoláin, an engineer, died after entering the water at Carrick Lough near Aughnacloy on June 1, 2024.

The hearing was led by the North’s senior coroner, Joe McCrisken, who heard evidence from a number of witnesses.

One witness, a Slovakian national who had been fishing at Carrick Lough that day, told the inquest he had briefly spoken with Mr Ó Faoláin and his girlfriend at the pier.

He said that at around 11pm he observed Mr Ó Faoláin enter the water to swim, which he described as unusual based on his years of fishing at the lough.

The witness said he later saw Mr Ó Faoláin raise his hands before disappearing beneath the surface.

Evidence was also heard from Mr Ó Faoláin’s girlfriend, who said she had warned him not to swim out too far.

She told the coroner the couple had driven to a local shop earlier, where Mr Ó Faoláin bought bottles of tonic wine and beer.

After consuming some of the alcohol on the way to the lough, she said he stripped down and entered the water, teasing her for not going in.

He swam out and back twice, but on the third occasion did not return.

Witness said she became concerned when it grew dark and there was no sign of him.

She drove to his home to alert his family, who then contacted police and the fire and rescue service.

A police diver told the inquest that Mr Ó Faoláin’s body was later discovered around six metres below the surface using a pole camera.

The assistant state pathologist said the cause of death was drowning, noting that the expansion and weight of the lungs indicated Mr Ó Faoláin was alive when he went under the water.

Toxicology results revealed 164 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood – more than twice the legal drink-driving limit – along with a small recreational quantity of cocaine.

The pathologist explained that when alcohol and cocaine are consumed together, a substance known as cocaethylene is formed, which he described as nearly 20 times more toxic than cocaine alone. He added that Mr Ó Faoláin was otherwise fit and healthy, with no underlying medical conditions.

In delivering his findings, Mr McCrisken concluded that the cause of death was cardiac arrhythmia triggered by alcohol and drug intake, which led to drowning.

He said this explained the absence of splashing or calls for help before Mr Ó Faoláin disappeared beneath the water.

The coroner expressed his condolences to the family and thanked the emergency services who attended the scene.