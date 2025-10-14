Surprise royal visit to Cookstown fire training service

THE Prince and Princess of Wales today visited the new fire service training centre near Cookstown.

The Prince and Princess met with Chief Fire and Rescue Officer Aidan Jennings, Health Minister Mike Nesbitt, trainee firefighters and a range of support and operational employees, gaining an insight to the breadth of roles within the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS).

The royal visitors observed live demonstrations that reflect real-life emergency scenarios.

The visit coincided with Fire Safety Week which emphasises the importance of fire safety in the home and keeping those most at risk in our community safe from fire.

Mr Jennings said it was a ‘proud and unforgettable day’ for the fire service.

“It was a privilege to have our royal visitors meet many people across our Service and recognise their commitment, dedication and enthusiasm in doing so.

“I’m honoured that the Prince and Princess witnessed first-hand how the real-life scenario-based training facilities are revolutionising how we train and develop our people enabling us to meet the evolving needs of a modern-day Fire & Rescue Service.

“Our next generation of Firefighters currently undergoing their training at the college clearly demonstrated that today in their display of operational skills and capabilities.

“I would like to sincerely thank the Prince and Princess for their visit, their kind words, support and recognition of the work of all our people in NIFRS dedicated to serving our community and keeping people safe.

“I would also like to thank the Northern Ireland Office, the Executive Office and the Department of Health for their efforts and support in making this memorable visit possible.”

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt said: “I was honoured to greet Their Royal Highnesses, the Prince and Princess of Wales, today.

“Their visit was a significant recognition of the courage and commitment of our Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service firefighters and dedicated staff, and of the vital role this world-class facility plays in equipping them with the skills and confidence they need to serve and protect our community.

“Fire Safety Week is a timely reminder that safety is a shared responsibility, and simple steps can help protect our homes and our loved ones.”