Suspect case of bird flu found in premises near Omagh

DISEASE control measures have been initiated by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) following a suspect case of notifiable highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) at a commercial poultry premises near Omagh.

The Chief Veterinary Officer (CVO) for Northern Ireland, Brian Dooher, has taken the decision based on number of factors including the clinical signs and preliminary results provided by the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI).

Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Andrew Muir confirmed, “A suspect case of notifiable Avian Influenza was reported on Friday and initial results suggest the presence of notifiable HPAI. The CVO has, therefore, taken the decision, as a precautionary measure, to apply appropriate disease control measures, including the humane culling of all poultry on the site and the introduction of Temporary Control Zones (TCZ) to mitigate for onward disease spread.

“This suspect incursion of HPAI is a stark reminder that we cannot afford to be complacent. It is imperative that all bird owners – from backyard hobbyists to commercial flock keepers with thousands of birds – adhere to all biosecurity measures to protect their flocks.”

Chief Veterinary Officer (CVO), Mr Dooher, added, “The disease control measures are crucial to limit any potential spread of disease and I appeal to all bird owners – backyard and commercial – to take all necessary steps to protect your flock. This includes ensuring continuous excellent levels of biosecurity and reporting any suspect cases of avian flu to DAERA immediately.

“Samples from the infected premises have been sent to the National Reference Laboratory to confirm strain and pathogenicity. Should HPAI be officially confirmed, these TCZs will be revoked and replaced with a three kilometre Protection Zone (PZ) and ten kilometre Surveillance Zone (SZ).”

Full details of the scope and measures required within the TCZs have been published on the DAERA website at https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/publications/disease-control-zone-declarations.

Members of the public are encouraged to report dead waterfowl (swans, geese or ducks) or gulls, or five or more dead wild birds of other species in the same location, via the DAERA Dead Wild Bird Online Reporting Tool at https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/services/daera-dead-wild-bird-online-reporting-tool