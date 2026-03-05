Suspected bird flu case triggers cull near Newtownstewart

THE Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has confirmed a suspected case of bird flu at a commercial poultry premises near Newtownstewart, with around 1,000 pheasants set to be culled in a bid to prevent the disease spreading.

A spokesperson from at Baronscourt Estate confirmed to WeAreTyrone that Upon discovery, the Estate immediately notified the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), in line with legal reporting requirements.

The spokesperson said, “DAERA has implemented disease control measures in accordance with its avian influenza response protocols, with a formal Disease Control Zone declared on Wednesday 4th March 2026.

“Baronscourt Estate is cooperating fully with DAERA and is committed to following all guidance issued by the Department. The health and welfare of the Estate’s employees, birds and the wider community, remains the Estate’s highest priority.

“Members of the public are advised to follow all guidance within the Disease Control Zone and to report any findings of dead or sick wild birds via the DAERA Helpline on 0300 200 7840 or the local DAERA Direct Office.”

Disease control measures have already been put in place by DAERA. Northern Ireland’s Chief Veterinary Officer, Brian Dooher, took the decision after considering a number of factors, including clinical signs observed in the birds and preliminary test results from the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute.

Samples from the affected premises have now been sent to the National Reference Laboratory, where further testing will determine the strain and pathogenicity of the virus.

The Ulster Herald understands that close to 1,000 pheasants will be culled as a precautionary measure.

Mr Dooher said, “Disease control measures are crucial to limit any potential spread of disease. I appeal to all bird owners, both backyard and commercial, to take all necessary steps to protect their flocks.

“This includes maintaining the highest levels of biosecurity at all times and reporting any suspected cases of avian influenza to DAERA immediately.

“Samples from the infected premises have been sent to the National Reference Laboratory to confirm the strain and pathogenicity. Should highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) be officially confirmed, the current Temporary Control Zones will be revoked and replaced with a 3km Protection Zone and a 10km Surveillance Zone.”

A housing order remains in place across Northern Ireland, meaning all poultry must be kept indoors or otherwise separated from wild birds. A ban on bird gatherings and shows also continues.

Temporary Control Zones are routinely declared around suspected outbreaks to help limit the spread of the virus.