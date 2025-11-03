Suspected drink-driver crashes in area where children often play

RESIDENTS in Moygashel have expressed anger and concern after a suspected drink-driver crashed in a residential area where children regularly play.

The collision occurred on Northland Way last Wednesday night. October 29, when a white BMW left the road, struck a street light and then collided with a tree.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed, “Police received a report of a single-vehicle road traffic collision in the Northland Way area of Moygashel on Wednesday.

“A 27-year-old man was arrested at the scene and has since been bailed pending further enquiries.”

On social media, the Moygashel Bonfire Association highlighted that children had been playing in the area just 20 minutes before the crash.

A spokesperson for the group continued, “This car ploughed around the corner at high speed, veered off the road, took out a street light and collided with a tree before the intoxicated perpetrator made off on foot.

“Those who are familiar with Northland way know this is a spot were young children regularly play.

“We are lucky not to be dealing with multiple fatalities.”

In their post, the group issued a warning, stating, “Those who show a blatant disregard for the safety and wellbeing of the local community, especially young children, will no longer be welcome or retain the privilege to live within this community!”

Expressing his ‘deep concern’ over the incident, local Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) spokesperson Ian Irwin said, “My thoughts are with the local community, who will understandably be shaken by this event. We must all continue to work together to ensure our neighbourhoods remain safe for everyone, especially our children.”

He added, “It is extremely fortunate that no-one was seriously injured, and I would urge anyone with information about this incident to cooperate fully with the police as they investigate.”