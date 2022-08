By Alan Rodgers

A SPECIALIST PSNI team have found what they suspect are human remains in their investigation into the disappearance and murder of Kildress man Damien Heagney.

The discovery follows a day-long search of Altmore Reservoir near Cappagh.

The remains, which were removed from the water this afternoon, have been taken from the scene for examination.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said that enquiries are ongoing and there were no further details at this time.

Earlier a reward of up to £20,000 was offered for information leading to a prosecution in the case of Mr Heagney, who was 47 and was last seen in the Dromore area in the early hours of December 31.