Omagh man given suspended sentence after dog attack

AN Omagh man has been given a suspended prison sentence after pleading guilty to being the keeper of a dog that attacked a person.

Michael Maguire, of Killybrack Close, appeared before Omagh Magistrates’ Court this week, where he admitted the offence under the Dogs (NI) Order 1983.

Mr Maguire also pleaded guilty to having no valid dog licence and to breaching control conditions attached to the dog’s licence.

He was sentenced to two months in prison, suspended for 12 months. In addition, he was fined £75 for failing to hold a valid dog licence and £100 for contravening licence control conditions. He was also ordered to pay £500 in legal costs and £40 in court costs, with 20 weeks allowed for payment.

A Destruction Order was granted for the dog under Article 33(1) of the Dogs (NI) Order 1983, as amended, by District Judge Heaney.

The case was brought by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council following an investigation carried out by the council’s enforcement officers.

Commenting after the hearing, a council spokesperson said the authority places a high priority on investigating offences under the Dogs Order, including dog attacks, failure to hold a valid licence and straying.

“Complaints are thoroughly investigated and, where necessary, formal action is taken, including prosecution, as in this case,” the spokesperson said.

The council also reminded dog owners of their responsibilities, urging them to ensure dogs are under control at all times in public places and securely confined when not in public, to prevent escape.