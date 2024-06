AN Omagh woman who admitted to washing clothes belonging to Katie Simpson’s killer has received a suspended jail term.

Jill Robinson (42), from Blackfort Road, Omagh, stood before Derry Crown Court on Friday to face her sentencing for the charge of perverting the course of justice.

At an earlier hearing, Robinson pleaded guilty to washing the clothes of Jonathan Creswell after talented showjumper Katie Simpson’s death in August 2020.

It was noted in court that, while Robinson was aware Creswell had assaulted Katie, she was unaware that he had killed her. Instead, Creswell told her that Katie had taken her own life after the assault.

Jonathan Creswell (36), previously of Briar Hill Gardens, Greysteel, had been charged with murdering Ms Simpson on August 3, 2020 as well as raping her at some time beforehand.

It was contended he attacked Katie – the younger sister of his partner Nina – in a jealous rage then staged a scene to make it appear she had attempted to take her own life.

He denied all charges against him and the trial got underway in April, but ended just 24 hours later when the court was informed he had been found dead.

Having heard this evidence Judge Neil Rafferty ordered the prosecution against Creswell “discontinued, by reason of his death”.

While four women, all associated to Creswell through the equestrian industry, were reported by police for prosecution, a decision was taken to prosecute three.

They initially denied charges relating to various actions following the death, but later changed their plea, with Robinson admitting to the charge on January 19 this year.

Co-accused, Hayley Robb (30) from Weavers Meadow, Banbridge, took Creswell’s clothes on his request on the morning after Katie’s murder, before meeting with Robinson and driving to an external launderette to wash them.

Robb remained in the car throughout and Robinson later returned the washed clothing to Creswell’s mother’s house.

At sentencing, Recorder Rafferty spoke of Robinson’s personal circumstances, referencing her previous relationship with Creswell that lasted two years.

Recorder Rafferty noted that during the relationship the 42-year-old was subject to physical violence, a pattern noted with many of Creswell’s relationship, however added that, when questioned, Robinson denied the assaults.

The defendant was recorded as having ‘good character’ with references from employers, noting that she had no previous criminal record, bar one speeding offence.

Recorder Rafferty sentenced Robinson to 16 months imprisonment, but suspended the term for two years.

Speaking after the sentencing, PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Mark Gibson said Katie’s loved ones had experienced a ‘loss beyond words’.

DCI Gibson said, “Katie Simpson lost her life at the age of just 21, leaving family members and many close friends bereft. She was at the heart of a family who simply adored her.”

The detective continued, “The trial for Katie’s alleged rape and murder got underway on April 23, but quickly ended when the defendant Jonathan Creswell was found dead the following morning.

“Katie’s loved ones have experienced a loss beyond words. Theirs is a sorrow deepened and prolonged by a lack of closure.

“While three co-defendants have today been held to account for their individual actions in connection with Katie’s death, I’m aware that a family’s nightmare goes on. My thoughts, along with those of my team, are with Katie’s family and friends who remain heartbroken.”