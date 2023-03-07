SWAH: First online meeting on temp emergency surgery suspension

The first online meeting which is part of the public consultation on the temporary change to Emergency General Surgery at South West Acute Hospital will be held tomorrow afternoon.

The Trust is seeking staff and the public’s views on the temporary suspension of Emergency General Surgery at SWAH and has facilitating seven face-to-face public engagements across the Fermanagh and Omagh Council area.

Two virtual meetings will also be facilitated, with the first being tomorrow night (February 8).

Advertisement

The consultation will close in April 2023 and the outcome of the consultation will be considered at a Trust Board meeting in the Summer 2023.

To guarantee your place at any of the Public Consultation Events, it is advised to register to get your ticket online.

For a ticket go to: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/western-trust-consultation-event-online-tickets-516751075377