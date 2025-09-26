Talented Dungannon teenager dreamed of becoming a musician

THE Requiem Mass for 16-year-old Aisha Petrikova took place this morning at St Patrick’s Church in Dungannon, where she was remembered as a gifted artist with a kind and gentle heart.

During the service, Fr Eamonn McCamley said the entire community had been left in shock at the news of Aisha’s passing earlier this week.

Police in Mid Ulster had previously issued an appeal for Aisha on Tuesday after she was reported missing, later confirming she had been located. The Search and Rescue Dog Association (SARDA), who assisted police during the search, offered their condolences as news emerged Aisha had died.

Fr McCamley described Aisha as a loving young woman who cherished her family, music, and art, and who dreamed of one day moving to America to pursue a career as a professional musician.

“Aisha was a talented artist who filled sketchbooks with drawings, designs, and portraits of those she loved,” he said.

“She had the heart of a poet, writing lyrics about her passions and her life. She would practice guitar endlessly and dreamed of joining a band in America to share her music with the world.

“Aisha loved her family dearly, and her sisterly bond with her siblings was unbreakable. She had an independent spirit and a deep love of art and music. She was rarely seen without her headphones in, listening to playlists she had carefully made.”

Following the funeral, a private cremation was held at Lakeland’s Crematorium, Co Cavan.

Tributes were also paid by Aisha’s former school, St Patrick’s College, Dungannon, which she had just left in June this year. A spokesperson said staff and pupils were heartbroken at the loss of the teenager.

“Aisha finished school in June 2025, ready to shape the next chapter of her journey,” the statement read.

“She was fiercely independent, with a unique sense of style, and a girl of great talent. Her artwork took pride of place in our June Exhibition, and she loved sharing her passion for guitar and music with her peers.

“Aisha also had a strong sense of justice. She looked out for others, and just today a Year 9 student recalled how Aisha had checked in on her when she was a new Year 8 student who hadn’t yet found her friendship group.

“Above all else, Aisha loved her family – her father Lubos, her siblings Jessica, Megan, and Lubos, and of course Toby, her beloved dog. She missed her dear mother Janette terribly (RIP).

“We extend our deepest sympathies to Aisha’s family and friends. She will be sorely missed. May her gentle soul rest in eternal peace.”