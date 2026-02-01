Advertisement

Omagh talk to focus on migration in the Ulster textile industry

  • 1 February 2026
The lecture will look at examples of migration include the arrival of Huguenots and Quakers to Ulster which spread knowledge about the weaving and finishing of linen.
DIFFERENT examples of migration in Ulster related to the textile industry is the theme of a talk being held in Tyrone this March.

Titled ‘Textile Links – Migration in the textile industry in Ulster’, the 24th Annual Lecture of the Mellon Centre for Migration Studies will take place on Saturday, March 7 at 11am with speaker Sebastian Graham.

The lecture will look at examples of migration, including the arrival of Huguenots and Quakers to Ulster which spread knowledge about the weaving and finishing of linen and the emigration of workers to America to work in twin mill sites such as Paterson (Barbour Linen Thread Co) and Greenwich (Dunbar, McMaster and Co).

Additionally, the talk will feature research on 34 Derry shirt workers who left Derry for Melbourne in 1911.

Throughout the textile industry’s (namely linen) dominance in industrial activity in Ulster, migration was vital to its success and survival.

To purchase your ticket, visit: mellonmigrationcentre.co.uk/events

 

