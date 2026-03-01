Stories behind Strabane place names explored at special event

DERRY City and Strabane District Council are inviting the public to attend a special Seachtain na Gaeilge (Irish Language Week) event exploring the rich heritage of local naming conventions.

‘Place names of Strabane’ with Tarlach Mac Giolla Bhríde will take place on Friday, March 6 at 1pm in Strabane Library.

The talk will delve into the stories, meanings and heritage behind the placenames and townland names of Strabane, revealing how the Irish language is deeply woven into the landscape and history of the area.

The event forms part of council’s Seachtain na Gaeilge programme, celebrating the vibrancy and enduring legacy of the Irish language across the district. The talk will be delivered in English, making it accessible to all who have an interest in local history and heritage.

Tarlach Mac Giolla Bhríde graduated in Irish Studies from the Ulster University, where he recently returned to undertake a Masters in Translation.

He is a former chairman of Craobh Ghearailt Mhic an Chrosáin, Conradh na Gaeilge, Strabane and a founding member of Naíscoil an tSratha Báin. He spent seven years working in the Irish Language Archives at the Linen Hall Library, Belfast, and is currently employed by Comhairle na Gaelscolaíochta as Senior Advocacy and Policy Officer.

He is also the owner of Cavehill Books, an online bookshop specialising in Irish language publications and co-author, with Roddy Hegarty, of ‘The Placenames of Strabane,’ which is due for publication shortly.

Booking for the event is essential, to reserve your place contact: gaeilge@derrystrabane.com or call 028 7137 6579.





