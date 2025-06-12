Tattyreagh man jailed after being caught driving whist banned

A TATTYREAGH man has been sentenced to six months in jail after he was caught behind the wheel again just a month after he was disqualified.

Gary Kelly (38), of Quiggery Meadows, was sentenced for multiple driving offences.

Omagh Magistrates Court heard that at 11am on March 12 a police patrol passed by a Mercedes recovery vehicle displaying ‘trade’ licence plates.

However, the officers recognised Kelly, whom they knew to be disqualified from driving, sitting in the driver’s seat.

The police turned and stopped with Kelly to arrest him for driving disqualified and driving without insurance.

However, they checked the ‘trade’ plates which weren’t registered. Further investigations revealed that under the ‘trade’ plates were the vehicle’s real number plate, which showed the truck wasn’t insured.

Kelly made full admissions at interview.

The court noted that Kelly had been disqualified in February by the same court, just one month prior to this offence.

The Tattyreagh man told the court that he ‘apologised’ for his actions but said that the loss of his licence meant it had been hard for him to provide for his family.

Kelly said that the recent offending had only occurred from ‘2015 onwards’ alleging that, when he was first disqualified, he was ‘let down’ by his legal team, claiming he wasn’t informed to renew his licence following his first conviction.

Judge Magill activated the suspended sentence and, along with the new offences, sentenced Kelly to an immediate six month imprisonment, with a fine of £500. However, the Tattyreagh man was released on his own bail of £100, pending an appeal.