Taxpayers hit with £80,000 bill over security at Strabane site

SECURITY measures introduced to protect Milltown House at the former Strabane Grammar School site on Liskey Road – once home to celebrated hymn writer Cecil Frances Alexander – have cost taxpayers almost £80,000 in recent years.

The site has remained derelict since the school relocated to its new campus on the Derry Road in 2020. Since then, repeated acts of vandalism have taken place, with most of the former school buildings destroyed in a series of arson attacks.

For a time, Milltown House – where Alexander lived and composed famous hymns including ‘All Things Bright and Beautiful’ and ‘Once in Royal David’s City’ – escaped damage. However, the historic property ultimately fell victim to vandalism and arson last summer, prompting renewed calls for the Education Authority (EA) to sell the site to allow redevelopment.

Both Knockavoe School and Strabane Rugby Club have previously expressed interest in acquiring the location, though no agreement has yet been finalised.

The EA has now confirmed it is ‘exceptionally keen’ to dispose of the site.

West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan, who revealed the £80,000 security costs through an Assembly question, said public frustration has reached boiling point.

“It (Milltown House) was part of our shared heritage – and it deserved protection,” he said.

“For years, this issue has dragged on. During that time, significant sums of public money were spent on security to protect the property; taxpayers footing a bill reported to be in the region of £80,000 to ensure the building was safeguarded. Yet, incredibly, security was then removed, and not long after that the property was destroyed in a fire last summer.

“Public money was spent, but the outcome was still the loss of the building. People are asking how that can possibly be justified.”

He continued, “We are now close to completing the transfer of the wider site so it can finally be put to proper use by the rugby club and the community.

“That must happen without any further delay.

“The Education Authority and Council need to get a move on and bring this process to conclusion.”