Taylor Stewart’s funeral to take place in Cookstown tomorrow

THE funeral of Taylor Stewart, the young Cookstown man whose body was found on Wednesday after a week-long search, will take place tomorrow.

The 21-year-old had last been seen around 5.30am on New Year’s Day in the Church Heights area of the town.

A huge search, involving scores of volunteers, was launched, but the search came to a tragic conclusion on Wednesday afternoon when Taylor’s body was found in Cookstown.

The PSNI said a post-mortem has been carried out.

“Cause of death is undetermined following a post mortem and further tests will be required,” a police spokesperson said.

“Police enquiries into the circumstances of Taylor’s disappearance and death are ongoing; however there is currently nothing to suggest any crime has been committed.”

The funeral for the father-of-one will take place on Saturday.

In a funeral notice, he was described as an “adored dad of Tommy, much loved son of Chanelle, cherished brother of Paige, much loved grandson of Mitchell and Minnie, Robert and Hetty and a treasured nephew and cousin.”

The notice adds: “Funeral service in the family home on Saturday, 10 January commencing at 1pm, followed by interment in Sandholes Presbyterian Churchyard.”

The family asked for donations in lieu of flowers to go to Community Rescue Service, care of Steenson Funeral Services in Cookstown.