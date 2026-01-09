“Taylor will always be with me,” says his heartbroken sister

THE sister of a young Cookstown father whose body was found several days after he was reported missing has spoken movingly of her heartbreak, saying her brother will ‘always be with me’.

Father-of-one Taylor Stewart (21), late of Tullyard Road, Sandholes, was last seen in the Church Heights area of Cookstown at around 5.30am on New Year’s Day.

His disappearance prompted a large-scale search operation involving the PSNI, Community Rescue Service and a number of other organisations, supported by members of the local community.

On Wednesday, the search was stood down following the discovery of a body in the Church Street area of the town.

Police said a post-mortem examination had been carried out.

“Cause of death is undetermined following a post-mortem and further tests will be required,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“Police enquiries into the circumstances of Taylor’s disappearance and death are ongoing; however, there is currently nothing to suggest any crime has been committed.”

Speaking today, Mr Stewart’s sister Paige described the devastating impact of his loss.

“Taylor will always be with me,” she said.

“He is the only other half of me, my only sibling, the same blood running through our veins -and I will never be whole again.

“Our favourite song has always been ‘DNA’ by Billy Gillies, so until we meet again, loving him is in my DNA.”

His family is holding a funeral service at his home tomorrow (Saturday) afternoon, followed by interment at Sandholes Presbyterian Churchyard.

They have asked that any donations made in his memory be directed to the Community Rescue Service, in recognition of the tireless efforts made during the search.

Tributes have poured in from across Cookstown and beyond, with many remembering Mr Stewart as a kind, warm-hearted young man and a devoted father.

A spokesperson for Cookstown High School, where Taylor was a former pupil, paid tribute to his ‘warm sense of humour’.

“Taylor is fondly remembered by staff as a vibrant young person with a warm sense of humour and a genuine passion for cars,” the spokesperson said.

“He often spoke enthusiastically about his ambition to become a mechanic, and his personality and enthusiasm left a lasting impression on all who knew him.

“We are deeply saddened by his untimely passing and extend our sincere condolences to his family and friends, particularly those family members who are currently pupils at the school.”

Social media has also been filled with messages of sympathy and remembrance.

“Rest in peace, Taylor,” one tribute read.

“You’ll be missed always and forever. Keep looking over your family and your wee man. You were such a kind-hearted person and always a pleasure to be around.”

Another added, “Heartbroken for his parents, grandparents, his little boy, his mummy, and the entire family circle. Praying for God’s peace in their hearts and lives. So very, very sad.”

Local councillor Trevor Wilson offered his condolences to the Stewart family.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Taylor’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time,” he said.

“I would also like to pay tribute to everyone involved in the search efforts, including members of the local community who came together in the hope of finding this young man.”