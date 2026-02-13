Omagh teacher with a gift for languages laid to rest

THE funeral has taken place of Omagh man Michael Mullan, a former teacher remembered as a gentle and deeply loved individual with a remarkable gift for languages and a lifelong passion for letter-writing.

Mr Mullan, aged 83, passed away on February 7 at the South West Acute Hospital following a period of illness. In later years, he had been living with Parkinson’s disease.

He was the cherished father of Patrick and a loving brother to Gráinne (McLaughlin), Noel and Dermott.

Born in 1942, Michael was the eldest of four siblings and grew up on High Street in Omagh.

A gifted student, he attended the Christian Brothers School before studying languages at Queen’s University Belfast.

He became fluent in Irish, Greek, French and Latin, and later completed a Master’s degree in languages at a university in Canada.

Michael began his teaching career at CBS Omagh and later taught in Maynooth and in England.

After settling permanently in England, he moved away from teaching and worked in a variety of roles.

In his later years, he returned to Derry and, since 2019, had been a resident at Leonard Cheshire House, where he lived a quiet but fulfilled life, sharing his days with one of his pet cats.

Speaking at the funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church on Wednesday, his twin brother Noel reflected on Michael’s character and their childhood in Omagh, recalling time spent playing table tennis and turning out for the local football team, Young Celtic.

“Anybody who knew us growing up will remember Michael as being the kindest and most loving,” he said.

“Michael was articulate, with a remarkable gift for languages. He loved to write letters, and that’s where he expressed his true emotions.

“He was deeply-loved by his family, and that’s where we could truly see the real Michael.

“We will remember the quiet goodness that he brought to the world.”

Noel also expressed thanks to those who visited Michael during his illness in recent years.

Following the funeral, Michael was laid to rest in Greenhill Cemetery.

He will be deeply missed by his sister, brothers, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.