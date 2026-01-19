Teebane bombing: Families still seeking answers 34 years on

THE brother-in-law of one of eight Protestant workmen killed in the Teebane bombing more than three decades ago has called on anyone with information about the IRA attack to come forward.

DUP South Antrim MLA Trevor Clarke made the appeal as he attended the 34th anniversary memorial for the victims, including his brother-in-law, 22-year-old construction worker Nigel McKee.

Speaking at the memorial on Sunday, Mr Clarke described the attack as a ‘sectarian act, planned in advance and carried out with calculated intent’.

On January 17, 1992, the men were returning home from work as construction workers when a massive bomb detonated near Teebane crossroads.

The Provisional IRA claimed responsibility, attempting to justify the killings by labelling the victims as ‘collaborators’, a claim Mr Clarke called ‘morally bankrupt then and today’.

Despite arrests at the time, no one has ever been charged or convicted.

One survivor, Bobby O’Neill, recalled seeing a bearded man calmly walk through the wreckage, showing no emotion or offering assistance.

Yet, justice has remained elusive for more than three decades, leaving families with grief, unanswered questions and a sense of injustice.

Mr Clarke criticised what he described as a ‘selective approach’ to addressing legacy issues, adding that the majority of deaths during the Troubles were perpetrated by terrorist organisations.

“The men murdered at Teebane were ordinary working people. Fathers, sons and brothers. Their only crime was going to work,” he said.

The MLA called for honesty in dealing with the past, emphasizing the need to recognise the innocence of victims like those at Teebane and to hold perpetrators accountable.

“Today we remember those who were murdered,” Mr Clarke added. “If Republicans believe it was a noble act, then let’s have the names of the perpetrators.”