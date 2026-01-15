Teenager in court charged with serious assault in Omagh

A TEENAGER has appeared in court charged in connection with a serious assault which left a man needing CPR.

Tyler Donnelly, of Crocknagor Road, Omagh, appeared before Omagh Magistrates Court.

The 18-year-old is charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, in relation to an alleged incident which occurred on Omagh’s Market Street on December 21.

The court heard that the alleged offence involved a man in his 30s who was left with serious facial injuries and required resuscitation at the scene.

At the time of the incident, Detective Sergeant Johnston said police officers on patrol in the Market Street area came across the injured man at around 1am.

“While he was being spoken to, his condition rapidly deteriorated,” he said. “Officers carried out CPR on the man before he was taken to hospital, where he was described as being in a critical but stable condition.”

During this week’s court hearing, a police detective told the court he could connect Donnelly to the charge.

When asked if he understood the charge, Donnelly did not speak but nodded his head.

A prosecutor said a full case file is expected to be submitted by the end of April.

District Judge Conor Heaney described the matter as a ‘serious case’ and adjourned proceedings until March 10 for an update on the progression of the file.