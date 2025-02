A 15-year-boy has been arrested in connection with a suspected arson attack on a house in Dungannon last night.

Four people rescued from the fire at Cunninghams Lane remain in hospital.

Eight police officers also had to be treated in hospital for smoke inhalation after they entered the house during the major rescue operation.

A 21-year-old man rescued from the roof of the house had already been arrested.

Police have now revealed the teenager has also been arrested.

Detective Inspector Ryan said: “A 15-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, and remains in police custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.

“A 21-year-old man also arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life also remains in police custody this evening.

“Four people were taken to hospital following the fire, which occurred shortly after 8.30pm on Monday evening.

“A man aged 37 and a woman aged 70 remain in a serious condition, while two children, aged 7 and 10, are in a stable condition.

“A police cordon remains in place as officers work alongside the Fire Service to establish the cause of the fire, and we are continuing to appeal to anyone who might have any information which could assist us, to contact 101, quoting reference 1668 of 03/02/25.”

You can also submit a report online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ and Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org

Earlier, Deputy Chief Constable Bobby Singleton praised all those involved in last night’s rescue operation.