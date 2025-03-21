Teenage ‘R’ driver caught driving at 102mph near Omagh

AN 18-year-old Fintona man has been banned from driving for two months after being caught speeding at over 100mph.

At Omagh Magistrates Court, Padraig McCrory, of Legamaghery Road, was found to have exceeded his restricted driver conditions.

The court heard that on December 12, McCrory was detected driving a Volkswagen Jetta at 102mph on the Clanabogan Road by a police laser team.

Advertisement

The speed limit on the road was 60mph, meaning he was 42mph over the limit. However, as an R driver, McCrory was legally restricted to 45mph, placing him at more than double his permitted speed.

Deputy District Judge Peter Prenter described the speed as ‘phenomenally high’.

While he acknowledged that McCrory had taken responsibility for his actions and had received positive testimonials from his employer, the judge said the sentencing was difficult due to the high speed.

Judge Prenter expressed hope that McCrory’s actions were due to inexperience rather than recklessness.

McCrory was banned from driving for two months and fined £250.