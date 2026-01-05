Teenager allowed to return to Omagh under strict bail conditions

A TEENAGER charged in connection with a robbery and two burglaries in Omagh has been allowed to return to the town under strict bail conditions.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before Strabane Magistrates Court on Friday to apply for a variation of his bail.

The defendant faces charges of possession of a blade, burglary with intent to cause damage and robbery, all relating to incidents alleged to have occurred on November 2.

During the short hearing, defence counsel Steffan Rafferty told the court that a suitable address had become available for the teenager in the Omagh area.

However, his existing bail conditions prohibited him from entering the town.

Police confirmed they did not object to bail being varied, subject to the proposed address being checked and approved.

District Judge Barney McElholm granted bail of £250, conditional on police approval of the address.

The judge directed that if the address is within Omagh town, the teenager must not enter Campsie Road, Bridge Street or Mountjoy Road, in the vicinity of the bus depot.

Additional bail conditions include having no contact with any co-accused or alleged victims, and adhering to a curfew between 10pm and 7am.