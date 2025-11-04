Teenager arrested after drugs and scrambler seized in Strabane

A TEENAGER was arrested in Strabane after police responding to reports of anti-social scrambler riding uncovered suspected drugs and drug-related items.

Officers from the PSNI’s Neighbourhood Policing Team were called to the Bradley Way area last Tuesday, following reports of a scrambler bike being ridden recklessly.

Acting swiftly, police attended the scene and apprehended the rider before he could flee.

During a stop-and-search, officers discovered a quantity of suspected Class B drugs in deal bags, along with a small amount of suspected Class A drugs and various drug-related paraphernalia.

The 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of several offences, including possession of Class A and B drugs, possession of a Class B drug with intent to supply and criminal damage.

Police also seized the drugs, associated items and the scrambler bike for further examination. The suspect has since been released on bail, pending ongoing enquiries.

Chief Inspector Pearce praised the quick response of officers and reassured the community that tackling drug crime and anti-social behaviour remains a policing priority.

“Our officers are working proactively in the area,” the Chief Inspector said. “Drug dealing and misuse continue to be major concerns across Derry and Strabane, as does the dangerous and disruptive use of scramblers. These vehicles pose serious safety risks and cause significant nuisance for residents.”

The officer added that local Neighbourhood Policing Teams are carrying out regular patrols and engaging with community representatives to address these issues.

Chief Inspector Pearce urged residents to continue reporting any suspicious activity.

“The more information we have, the faster we can act. We rely on the public to help us keep communities safe.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, or 999 in an emergency, or anonymously via Crime-stoppers on 0800 555 111.