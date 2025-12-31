Teenager arrested in Strabane on drug charges released on bail

A STRABANE teenager facing charges of possession of cannabis with intent to supply has been granted bail.

Appearing before Dungannon Magistrates Court via videolink today was Paul Devine (19), of Dillon Court. The court heard that on December 30 police approached Devine in the Strabane area following an earlier report of a suspected drug deal in November which was captured on CCTV.

Police noted a strong smell of cannabis from Devine and, upon searching him, discovered ten bags of cannabis containing a total of 25g of the class B drug.

Further searches uncovered that Devine also had £100 in cash in his possession and 82 missed calls on his mobile phone with various text messages received relating to suspected drug dealing.

Deputy District Judge Kennedy noted that Devine was currently on bail following a similar incident in June.

Police objected to bail citing a risk of re-offending.

A defence solicitor described Devine as a ‘young man with a limited record’ and further noted that he has a ‘significant cannabis problem’.

The court was told that Devine suffers with a ‘multitude of mental health issues’ and has ‘significant learning difficulties’ and that he was ‘preyed upon’ by negative influences.

Devine was further described as a ‘genuine individual with genuine issues’.

Judge Kennedy gave Devine ‘one final chance’ and granted him his own bail at £500 stating that it was ‘not a huge amount’ of cannabis found in his possession, and further noting his medical history.

As part of his bail conditions, Devine must abide by a curfew from 8pm to 8am and report to police twice a week.

He will also be tagged and have to surrender all electronic devices to the police.

Devine will appear before Strabane Magistrates Court on January 8.