Teenager injured in A5 crash after speeding off from police

A 19-year-old man was injured this morning when the car he was driving crashed on the A5 after speeding off from police.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the crash in the Curr Road area.

A PSNI spokesperson said that at approximately 1.45am, officers on patrol in the Ballygawley area detected a red Honda Civic and Volkswagen Golf driving in an erratic manner.

The vehicles were travelling towards Omagh at high speed.

“A short time later, police observed that both vehicles had stopped at a retail premises on the same road,” the police spokesperson said.

“Officers exited their vehicle and on attempt to speak with both drivers, the driver of the Honda Civic made off.

“Police followed this vehicle and observed it colliding with a grass verge and crashing.

“Colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended and treated the driver for injuries which are not being described as serious at this time.

“Both drivers, two 19-year-old men, were cautioned for driving related offences.”

The PSNI spokesperson added: “I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the erratic driving of these vehicles, specifically to anyone who may have dash-cam or other video footage to get in contact with officers on 101, quoting reference 53 26/11/25.”

The road where the crash happened was closed for a number of hours.