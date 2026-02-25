Drunk teenager arrested after 80mph police chase through Omagh

A 19-year-old was told he was fortunate not to have seriously injured himself or others after a cocaine and alcohol-fuelled high-speed police chase through Omagh.

Phelim Donnelly, of Drumbarley Road, Drumquin, was charged with driving while unfit through drink or drugs, failing to remain at the scene of an accident, failing to stop after an accident, failing to report an accident, using a motor vehicle without insurance, dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.

All of the charges relate to the same incident, which occurred at approximately 2.45am on April 19 last year.

A lawyer representing the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) told Omagh Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday that police observed a car driven by Donnelly being driven erratically on Market Street in Omagh. Officers followed the vehicle onto the Dublin Road, where its manner of driving continued to cause concern.

Police activated their sirens and signalled for the vehicle to stop but it accelerated and continued towards the Derry Road.

Officers said the car reached speeds of around 80mph in a residential area and, at one stage, crossed onto the wrong side of the road.

The court heard police were forced to slow down at times to minimise risk to themselves and nearby residents.

The vehicle eventually collided with a traffic island, knocking over a metal pole. The crash was described in court as a significant impact.

When police searched the area, the car had been abandoned, but officers discovered Donnelly’s wallet inside. An onlooker told police they had seen a person leave the vehicle and run through a nearby field.

Donnelly was located some time later walking near his home address, where he failed a preliminary sobriety test. He was then taken to the South West Acute Hospital, where a blood sample confirmed the presence of alcohol and cocaine in his system.

Donnelly made full admissions to all charges. Defence solicitor Michael Fahy told the court his client accepted his driving on the night had been ‘appalling’ and said he had shown genuine remorse. He asked the court to give credit for Donnelly’s early guilty plea and noted that he previously held a clean driving and criminal record.

The court also heard there was no traffic or pedestrians present at the time of the incident.

Addressing Donnelly directly, District Judge Conor Heaney said, “This was an appalling incident and you are very fortunate you did not suffer injury or cause serious injury to someone else.”

The judge said a short sentence report indicated Donnelly had not fully grasped the seriousness of his actions, but concluded that a community-based disposal was the most appropriate outcome.

Donnelly was disqualified from driving for 16 months and given a combination order consisting of 18 months’ probation and 80 hours of community service.