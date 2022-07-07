Telestack to create 80 new jobs in Omagh

A PLANNED investment of more than £4m at an Omagh engineering firm will create 80 new jobs over the next two years, it was announced this week.

It is understood that the proposed expansion at Telestack will add an additional 44,000 square feet to the facility, bringing the total to nearly 100,000 square feet.

Telestack, located on Bankmore Road, plans to start work on the project later this year, with expected completion by mid-2023.

The details of the multi-million pound investment were announced by American-based firm, Astec, who acquired Telestack in 2014.

Tim Averkamp, Group President of Astec, said, “This investment aligns with our Simplify, Focus and Grow business strategy and demonstrates our commitment to growth in the aggregate, recycling and other material processing industries. It positions us to significantly increase our distribution globally and will help us continue to offer best-in-class products and services to support to our customers.”

Group Vice-President of Operations, Martin Dummigan, said, “Northern Ireland is where more than half the supply of the global market for mobile crushing and screening equipment originates and establishing a larger footprint here will not only help us grow our business but also better serve our customers and partners.”

Telestack currently has a workforce of around 200 in Omagh.