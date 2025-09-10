Ten jobs could be created at proposed new store in Ballygawley

UP to ten new jobs could be on the way to Ballygawley if plans for a new convenience store and petrol station are given the green light.

Planning permission is currently being sought for the new development on the Old Omagh Road just outside the town.

An application for the scheme has been submitted to Mid-Ulster Council in recent days. If approved, it would become the most extensive filling station in the immediate Ballygawley area and would fill what many see as a lacking necessity in the locality.

Several hundred new homes have been constructed close of the site earmarked for the store, which is also close to the A5.

The application is being sought on behalf of Brian Rafferty from Altmore, near Cappagh. The planning agent for the new development is Paul Bradley from the Pomeroy-based company of Building Design Solutions.

In addition to the convenience store, permission is also being sought for an extensive petrol forecourt. It would have provision for eight pumping stations.

Neighbours in the vicinity of the proposed store are currently being notified and consulted about the plans, and it will then by up to Mid-Ulster councillors to decide whether the application receives the green light.