Tenants impressed by facilities at Omagh’s new business hub

TENANTS who have recently moved into Omagh’s new Digi-Hub have praised the facilities and the opportunities they offer for growing digital businesses.

Among them is Caoileann Conway from Greencastle, who runs ‘Be a Better You Nutrition’. A registered clinical and sports dietitian, she has built a strong reputation in her field, while also being a member of the Tyrone Ladies team that won the All-Ireland Intermediate title in 2018.

Speaking at the launch of the Hub, she reflected on her journey into business and what the new facilities mean to her.

“We are chatting here about transformation and this building has been transformed from the old Health Centre which I knew. It is amazing now that I am getting the chance to work here,” she said.

“It’s through the support of so many people that I’ve been able to rent an office here. What I love most about the Hub is the feeling you get coming to work. We’re so grateful to have a facility like this in Omagh.”

Another tenant, Ciaran McElhinney from Killyclogher, runs Commercial Talent Solutions.

“After a while, I realised that having a one-year-old baby at home wasn’t conducive to the job I was doing. I needed space and separation from home life – and I haven’t looked back since,” he said.

“The connected nature of being based here, close to home, is vital. Everything is set up for you. Recruitment for me is now 100 per-cent online. You can work across the UK, Europe and beyond… but the aim is to recruit people who will stay here in Omagh.”

Also speaking was Nick Smith, a BT hybrid and cyber security project manager, who works in the Hub alongside his wife, educational psychologist Roisin.

“Both my wife and I wanted somewhere to work and the facilities here are excellent,” he said.

“As we saw this building develop into a Digi-Hub, it was becoming impressive. It’s been so convenient for us. The building is central, close to the Leisure Centre if you want a swim in the morning, with ample parking, and it’s bright and modern.

“We’ve been here since the summer… the air conditioning is excellent, the amenities are very reasonable, and everything is kept clean. It really is a great place to work.”