Tenth arrest made in the attempted murder of DCI Caldwell

Detectives investigating the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team on Wednesday February 22 at the Killyclogher Road area of Omagh have yesterday, Tuesday March 14, made a tenth arrest.

The man, aged 45-years-old, was arrested in the Belfast area under the Terrorism Act and is currently being taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite to be questioned by detectives.

Eight men aged 72, 57, 47, 45, 43, 33 & 22 years old were also arrested in connection with the attempted murder. All eight men have been released following questioning.

A 25 year old man who was arrested in connection with the claim of responsibility made following the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell has been released following questioning.

The investigation continues.