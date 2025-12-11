Terrifying ordeal for Tyrone family during burglary last night

A Tyrone family suffered a terrifying ordeal during a burglary at their home last night.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses in relation to a report of an aggravated burglary at a house in the Tremoge View area of Pomeroy.

It was reported that at around 10.30pm last night, two men, armed with crowbars, smashed a glass door, and demanded that the occupants – a man, a woman and two children – give them money.

The suspects were described as being dressed in dark coloured clothing with their hoods up and face masks on.

It was reported that the male occupant was punched a number of times to the face by one of the intruders, sustaining bruising to his eyes.

All of the occupants were left extremely shaken by the incident.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing, and detectives would ask anyone who might have any information which could assist them to get in touch via 101, and quote reference number 1711 of 10/12/25.

“A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”